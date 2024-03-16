Arunachal, Sikkim to vote on April 19; AP, Odisha on May 13

Assembly elections will be held in four states simultaneously with the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, which will start from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters today.





Arunachal Pradesh, which has 60 assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in both elections simultaneously on April 19.





Sikkim with 32 assembly seats will also vote on April 19.





Voting for 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.





In Odisha, the assembly elections will be held in two phases - voting for 42 seats is on May 25, and for 42 seats it's on June 1.





The counting of votes for all four states will be conducted on June 4.