RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Arunachal, Sikkim to vote on April 19; AP, Odisha on May 13
March 16, 2024  16:55
image
Assembly elections will be held in four states simultaneously with the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, which will start from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters today.

Arunachal Pradesh, which has 60 assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in both elections simultaneously on April 19. 

Sikkim with 32 assembly seats will also vote on April 19.

Voting for 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.

In Odisha, the assembly elections will be held in two phases - voting for 42 seats is on May 25, and for 42 seats it's on June 1.

The counting of votes for all four states will be conducted on June 4.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; results on June 4
7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; results on June 4

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody till Mar 23
Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody till Mar 23

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad Friday evening.

Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup
Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka on Saturday appointed former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as their fast-bowling coach until the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...

All parties in Jammu and Kashmir said the assembly election should be held with the parliamentary polls, but the entire administrative machinery said it cannot be done simultaneously

Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp
Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women's hostel at night at NIS Patiala.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances