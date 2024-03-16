RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


97 cr registered voters, 1.8 cr first-timers: EC
March 16, 2024  15:37
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar a press conference in New Delhi to announce the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and some state assembly elections.

Here are some of the highlights:

- We have 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations manned by 1.5 crore personnel, 55 lakh EVMs, 

- Total electors include 49.7 crore males, 47.1 crore females, 48,000 transgenders; 1.8 crore first-time voters added to list

- Our electoral roll includes 82 lakh voters of over 85 years of age, 2.18 lakh centenarians

- Nationwide gender ratio among voters at 948, 12 states and UTs have more female than male voters

- We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years
