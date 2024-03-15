RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vizhinjam port protest: Left Govt withdraws 157 cases ahead of LS polls
March 15, 2024  23:28
File image
The Left government in Kerala has made a significant decision to withdraw 157 cases filed against persons who participated in protests back in 2022 against the construction of a port in nearby Vizhinjam. 

This announcement was made by the Chief Minister's Office just before the announcement for the upcoming general elections. 

According to a CMO statement, out of a total of 199 cases registered in connection with the protests, 157 cases of a non-serious nature have been chosen for withdrawal by the government. 

This decision was taken in response to numerous requests, it said. 

The protests against the port project were spearheaded by the Latin Catholic church, which wields considerable influence in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. 

This move by the government comes in the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with both the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA utilising this issue to their advantage against the Left parties, potentially impacting the prospects of their candidates. -- PTI
