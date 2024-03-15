Violence in Haiti: India looks at evacuating its nationals





Various gangs have launched coordinated attacks on key installations in Haiti in an attempt to force the resignation of the country's embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry.





There are between 75 and 90 Indians in Haiti and about 60 of them have registered with Indian authorities to return to India "if need be", external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.





"We are ready to evacuate everybody," he said.





India doesn't have an embassy in Haiti and the situation in the country is being monitored by the Indian mission at Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.





The ministry of external affairs has already opened control rooms and established emergency helpline numbers in Santo Domingo as well as in New Delhi.





The Indian embassy in Santo Domingo said it is in touch with all Indians in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and other parts of the country. -- PTI

