RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US 'concerned' about CAA, closely monitoring its implementation
March 15, 2024  09:18
image
The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.

"We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing.

"We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," Miller said in response to a question.

The Indian government implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The government also came out with a press statement to say that Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Concerned' US to closely monitor implementation of CAA
'Concerned' US to closely monitor implementation of CAA

The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.

Electoral bonds: Who is lottery king Santiago Martin?
Electoral bonds: Who is lottery king Santiago Martin?

Future Gaming and Hotel Services whose director is the lottery magnate Santiago Martin is the top purchaser of electoral bonds having purchased bonds worth Rs 1,368, according to data uploaded by the Election Commission of India on its...

Romance, Comedy, Mystery: Wide Variety On OTT
Romance, Comedy, Mystery: Wide Variety On OTT

Mystery, horror, biopics, documentaries, fantasy, romance, comedy, coming-of-age, pick the genre you like from the wide variety on OTT this week.

'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'
'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'

'They have since only tried to improve systems. Also, with regulatory guidance from time to time, we are in a position to assess a situation and react in time.'

A Day In Malaika's Life
A Day In Malaika's Life

Malaika Arora spent a day in London and she shares pictures of what her last 24 hours looked like.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances