RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two new election commissioners assume charge
March 15, 2024  10:30
image
Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge on Friday. The former bureaucrats were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday. 

 They are the first ones to have been appointed as members of the poll panel after the new law on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECs came into force recently. 

 Welcoming them, CEC Rajiv Kumar spoke about the significance of their joining at a historic point when the Election Commission is all set to conduct Lok Sabha elections, a spokesperson said. 

 The vacancies had come up in the Election Commission after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8. Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu, both 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, belonged to the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Uzbek woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel
Uzbek woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel

Zareena had arrived in India on a tourist visa and checked in a hotel at Seshadripuram four days ago, police said.

Yodha Review: Sturdy Sidharth Malhotra To The Rescue
Yodha Review: Sturdy Sidharth Malhotra To The Rescue

Between smart Arun figuring how-to-fly manuals faster than a trained pilot to solo Arun reining in the free-for-all pandemonium enveloping Islamabad's political fortress along the lines of Tiger 3's cross-border reconciliation, there is...

Will Ideology Trump Personalities And Issues in TN Again?
Will Ideology Trump Personalities And Issues in TN Again?

According to DMK, the voters are already consolidated on ideological lines, hence the impact of anti-incumbency, whether against the BJP Centre or the DMK state may not be too much, notes N Sathiya Moorthy.

Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...
Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...

Taxpayers with old, outstanding taxes will benefit from the CBDT's new scheme.

In Pictures - Alcaraz flees the bees at Indian Wells
In Pictures - Alcaraz flees the bees at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside a swarm of bees and world number six Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances