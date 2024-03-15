Treasure trove: Gold items, copper coins found in strongbox at Goa govt building





The strongbox, kept in the Directorate of Accounts building in Panaji, was opened in the presence of a state-appointed committee, he added.





"We found gold pieces weighing 2.23 kilograms, 5,000 antique coins, 307 coppers coins of different dates cumulatively weighing 3.15 kilograms, 814 coins weighing Rs 4.78 kilograms with inscriptions in Arabic, 786 copper coins with Queen Victoria written, household items like tumblers etc," the CM said.





"The is the second time the strongbox was opened since Goa's liberation. It was last opened in 1991," he added.





The Directorate of Accounts office was recently shifted from Panaji to the new 'Lekha Bhavan' in Porvorim and the strongbox was opened as it needed to be moved to the new structure, Sawant said. -- PTI

