Students' union poll: JNU implements model code of conduct
March 15, 2024  18:47
image
The Jawaharlal Nehru University has implemented the model code of conduct for its March 22 students' union election, outlining rules and regulations for poll campaigning. 

Under the code, students are barred from using inflammatory remarks, wooing voters based on community, caste or religion, or spreading misinformation during campaigning. 

The MCC, which came into effect from Thursday night, has been implemented in continuation of the partial code of conduct effective on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University since March 10 -- a day before the election was announced. 

The counting of votes will take place on March 24, following which the result will be declared. 

The rules released by the JNUSU Election Committee stated that "all candidates shall be prohibited from indulging in activities which are considered corrupt practices such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing or the use of propaganda within 100 metres of polling station".

The maximum permitted expenditure per candidate by students' outfits is capped at Rs 5,000, according to the rules. 

The JNU Students' Union election is being conducted after a hiatus of four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019. -- PTI
