Stalin, Akhilesh among INDIA leaders to attend concluding rally of Rahul's yatra
March 15, 2024  21:24
File image
File image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is prominent among the INDIA bloc leaders, who will attend the concluding rally of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday, a Congress leader said. 

Talking to PTI on Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said apart from Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have also confirmed their participation in the March 17 rally to be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai. 

Representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party and other allies of the opposition alliance will also remain present, he said. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena-UBT head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar will also participate in the event. 

"As the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on Saturday, expenses of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's concluding rally will be shown in our election expenditure," Wadettiwar said. -- PTI
