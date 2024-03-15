RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sirf BJP ko khilaunga: Kharge takes a dig at Modi
March 15, 2024  15:38
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over electoral bonds and asserted that the PM always said, "Yeh Modi ki sarkar, yeh Modi ki party," adding that PM Modi should be held "accountable" for making money out of the bonds. 

 Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Congress chief said that PM Modi says 'Modi ki Sarkar', he is the mind behind it all, he should be held accountable for this "PM Modi said 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga'; now it is exposed that BJP made money out of electoral bonds. Na khaunga, na khane dunga, sirf meri party ko khilaunga sab. Whatever PM Modi does, he does it for his own gains, and his party's gains," Kharge said. 

 Continuing his attack on PM Modi, Kharge said that the Supreme Court has exposed how BJP made money out of electoral bonds. 

 "Today it has been exposed by the Supreme Court how BJP made money out of electoral bonds. SBI data shows that donations consist of 50 per cent BJP bonds and only 11 per cent Congress bonds. How can they get this much money? How can such companies give such donations? There are many dubious donors. People who have donated are either involved in ED cases or Income Tax issues. PM Modi and his party pressure these people to give more donations to their party," he added.
