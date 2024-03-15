RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shares of IOC, BPCL, HPCL tumble
March 15, 2024  11:48
Shares of Oil Market Companies (OMCs) -- Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, and HPCL -- tumbled on Friday after the petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each. 

 The stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plummeted 8.10 per cent to Rs 459.60 on the BSE. Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) tanked 6.80 per cent to Rs 158.40 and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) dropped 6.37 per cent to Rs 570.20. This is the first revision in rates in nearly two years.
