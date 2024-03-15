RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Play Store pricing: CCI orders probe against Google
March 15, 2024  18:34
File image
File image
The Competition Commission on Friday ordered a probe against Google for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to its Play Store pricing policy. 

While passing the order, the Competition Commission of India said the informants are primarily aggrieved with Google's updated payment policies in relation to its proprietary app store -- Google Play Store -- which is alleged to be in violation of the competition law. 

It is also alleged that the payment policies are stated to be impacting several stakeholders, including app developers, payment processors, and users alike. 

The watchdog has ordered the probe after prima-facie finding that Google has violated Section 4 of the Competition Act that pertains to abuse of dominant position. 

In its 21-page order, the regulator noted that Google claims that a service fee is charged for a multitude of services provided by Play Store to app developers. 

If the service fee is for the services rendered to app developers, then the reasoning given by Google does not appear to be reasonable, the watchdog noted. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's exports rise 11.9% in Feb, highest in 11 months
India's exports rise 11.9% in Feb, highest in 11 months

India recorded the highest monthly exports during the fiscal in February, registering an 11.9 per cent growth to $41.4 billion, mainly driven by increased shipments of engineering goods, electronic items and pharma products. The trade...

Everytime I talk about wanting to win the IPL and nothing changes...but this time: Ponting
Everytime I talk about wanting to win the IPL and nothing changes...but this time: Ponting

With the clock ticking down for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals have started putting in the yards under the watchful eye of head coach Ricky Ponting.

'Kohli has another four-five years of IPL left in him'
'Kohli has another four-five years of IPL left in him'

While the move resulted in Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer losing out on their annual BCCI contract, Badrinath lauded the BCCI.

Champions Trophy: Will ICC force India to play in Pakistan?
Champions Trophy: Will ICC force India to play in Pakistan?

A 'hybrid model' to host next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan remains an option as India's participation cannot be decided by the ICC if there is a government policy against it, a source in the governing body's all-powerful executive...

Sizzling Pataka Styles
Sizzling Pataka Styles

They will bring out the sexy diva in you!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances