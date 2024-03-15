Our preparations for polls good: Cong leader





Speaking to ANI on the poll body announcement and the party preparations of the party for the big-stakes battle, the Congress leader said, "Our preparations are really good. Our campaign to raise relevant issues among the public started with Rahul Ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"We also elected a new party chief reaffirming internal democracy in the party. Like-minded parties that came together to form an alliance (INDIA bloc) to raise current issues will give good leadership...More candidates of our party will be announced soon," he said.





On the ruling party's slogan "Abki baar 400 paar', he said, "It is from the Bharatiya Janata Party. They want to show that they represent the government. They can give any slogan. There was perhaps a guarantee of one or two crore jobs annually. So by that logic, it should have been 20 crores. Leave aside the jobs. Six-seven crore people have been unemployed in the country".





"They (BJP) were claiming to bring prosperity to every household," he said, adding, "Ask people what is the condition of their household budget." Leaders of various opposition parties joined together to take on BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the bloc suffered a body blow after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the bloc, joined hands with the BJP-led NDA.

