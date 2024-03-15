More than 100 trainee cops suffer food poisoning in Maha's Dhule

More than 100 trainee cops suffer food poisoning in Maha's DhuleMarch 15, 2024 00:42
File image
More than a hundred trainee police personnel suffered suspected food poisoning in north Maharashtra's Dhule city on Thursday evening but all of them were out of danger, an official said.
Of 633 students attending a training camp at the Police Training Centre, some 110 complained of symptoms of food poisoning, he said.
They were immediately admitted to the Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College Hospital and the condition of all of them was stable, the police official added. -- PTI
