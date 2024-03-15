RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to address rally in TN as part of South push
March 15, 2024  09:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Kanyakumari on Friday, as part of his southern outreach with the Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

He is slated to address rallies next week as well, in the western region of the state.

The BJP has not been able to make significant electoral gains in Tamil Nadu in the past but the saffron party is hopeful of reversing that trend, especially under an aggressive K Annamalai who is heading its state unit.

Modi had made a number of visits to Tamil Nadu in the past, besides other southern states.

Among others, he visited Hindu temples and places with religious significance.

The BJP is attempting to a stitch up a non-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, non-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance in the state and has already roped in G K Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, headed by T T V Dinakaran.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats and the neighbouring Puducherry one.   -- PTI
