LS polls: RGV to contest against Pawan Kalyan





He took to X and confirmed the news, saying, "Sudden decision..am happy to inform that i am contesting from Pithapuram."





He added, "To all those doubting , I AM SUPER SERIOUS"





Shortly after Pawan's announcement of contesting from Pithapuram, RGV tweeted.





After seat sharing between TDP-BJP-Janasena, Pithapuram TDP seat has been given to Janasena.





And Today Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan announced that he will be constesting from Pithapuram seat.





TDP former MLA and aspirant SVSN Varma's followers criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and burnt TDP posters.





Meanwhile, film director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he would contest from Pithapuram. -ANI

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed his candidature from the Pithapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.