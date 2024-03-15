RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: RGV to contest against Pawan Kalyan
March 15, 2024  00:24
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma/File image
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma/File image
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed his candidature from the Pithapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. 

He took to X and confirmed the news, saying, "Sudden decision..am happy to inform that i am contesting from Pithapuram." 

He added, "To all those doubting , I AM SUPER SERIOUS" 

Shortly after Pawan's announcement of contesting from Pithapuram, RGV tweeted. 

After seat sharing between TDP-BJP-Janasena, Pithapuram TDP seat has been given to Janasena. 

And Today Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan announced that he will be constesting from Pithapuram seat. 

TDP former MLA and aspirant SVSN Varma's followers criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and burnt TDP posters. 

Meanwhile, film director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he would contest from Pithapuram.  -ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Electoral bonds: Congress flags mismatch in donor, recipient files
Electoral bonds: Congress flags mismatch in donor, recipient files

It also asked why the data shared pertained to a period from April 2019 even though the scheme for anonymous political funding was introduced in 2017.

One nation one poll: Kovind panel suggests 18 amendments to Constitution
One nation one poll: Kovind panel suggests 18 amendments to Constitution

The changes suggested include the amendment to the provisions of the Constitution relating to preparation of the electoral roll by the Election Commission of India in consultation with the State Election Commission(s) for the elections...

Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 each
Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 each

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision, just hours before the general election schedule was announced.

No HC relief for Bloomberg in 'defamatory' article against Zee
No HC relief for Bloomberg in 'defamatory' article against Zee

The high court observed there was no final adjudication on the subject matter at this stage as the ADJ was yet to hear Bloomberg.

Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab at CSK
Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab at CSK

'I will play under him again and I have played under him before, so I will try to learn a lot of things and how he gets performance out of players.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances