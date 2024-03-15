RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time: Modi
March 15, 2024  15:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP will win seats from Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said the people of the state were suffering from the corrupt and incompetent government. Addressing the public campaign in Pathanamthitta for candidates of the BJP-led NDA, he said, "Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time."

 Attacking the Left and the Congress in Kerala, Modi said the people of the state have endured hardship under governments plagued by corruption and incompetence. Modi said due to the corrupt and incompetent government in Kerala, people are suffering, and they will benefit only if the cycle of consecutive LDF and UDF governments is broken. 

 "In the last elections, the people of Kerala made us the double-digit vote percentage party. And now, our destiny of double-digit seats here is not so far," Modi said. He said both the LDF and UDF governments have turned a blind eye to the struggles of rubber farmers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: Special Homecoming for 'Guru Gambhir'!
IPL 2024: Special Homecoming for 'Guru Gambhir'!

It was indeed a special moment when former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir touched down in the City of Joy to join his former club as the mentor.

Hardik promises Mumbai Indians will play 'a brand of cricket no will forget'
Hardik promises Mumbai Indians will play 'a brand of cricket no will forget'

Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians has been a hot topic of discussion. After leading the Gujarat Titans for two years, Hardik is not only back in the Mumbai colours, but he's also set to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

Electoral bonds: Kharge wants BJP bank accounts frozen
Electoral bonds: Kharge wants BJP bank accounts frozen

Kharge also raised the issue of several companies purchasing electoral bonds soon after they faced raids by central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

EC to announce Lok Sabha poll dates tomorrow
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll dates tomorrow

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

WATCH: DJ Bravo in the house!
WATCH: DJ Bravo in the house!

With the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League just around the corner, the teams have started to assemble in their respective cities.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances