RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
First team of Indian military personnel back in India from Maldives: MEA
March 15, 2024  19:17
File image
File image
India on Friday said its first team of military personnel that was operating an advanced light helicopter in the Maldives has returned from the island nation. 

The military team has been replaced by civilian technical experts. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu had set March 10 as the deadline for withdrawal of the first group of Indian military personnel from his country. 

"The turnaround of the first team of personnel who were operating the ALH helicopter has been completed. The first batch of people that had to be replaced has been completed. The turnaround has happened," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. 

Following the second meeting of the high-level core group that was set up to address the issue of withdrawal of Indian military personnel, the Maldivian foreign ministry had said India will replace all its military personnel in two phases by May 10. 

The second meeting of the core group took place in Delhi on February 2. 

 The two sides decided to set up the core group following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai in December. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's exports rise 11.9% in Feb, highest in 11 months
India's exports rise 11.9% in Feb, highest in 11 months

India recorded the highest monthly exports during the fiscal in February, registering an 11.9 per cent growth to $41.4 billion, mainly driven by increased shipments of engineering goods, electronic items and pharma products. The trade...

Everytime I talk about wanting to win the IPL and nothing changes...but this time: Ponting
Everytime I talk about wanting to win the IPL and nothing changes...but this time: Ponting

With the clock ticking down for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals have started putting in the yards under the watchful eye of head coach Ricky Ponting.

'Kohli has another four-five years of IPL left in him'
'Kohli has another four-five years of IPL left in him'

While the move resulted in Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer losing out on their annual BCCI contract, Badrinath lauded the BCCI.

Champions Trophy: Will ICC force India to play in Pakistan?
Champions Trophy: Will ICC force India to play in Pakistan?

A 'hybrid model' to host next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan remains an option as India's participation cannot be decided by the ICC if there is a government policy against it, a source in the governing body's all-powerful executive...

Sizzling Pataka Styles
Sizzling Pataka Styles

They will bring out the sexy diva in you!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances