First batch of Indian military personnel in Maldives replaced: MEA





"The turnaround of the first team of personnel who were operating the ALH helicopter has been completed. So, the first batch that had to be replaced has been completed. The turnaround has happened," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly briefing.





Notably, the Mohamed Muizzu-led Maldives government has formally requested that India withdraw its troops from Male.

The first batch of Indian personnel in the Maldives has been replaced by technical personnel, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.