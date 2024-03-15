RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-Navy chief Admiral Ramdas passes away in Hyderabad
March 15, 2024  19:37
Former Navy Chief Admiral (retd) L Ramdas passed away on Friday at a military hospital in Hyderabad. 

He was 90 and was suffering from health issues related to old age. 

Ramdas, who was admitted to the hospital on March 11, breathed his last Friday morning, his daughter Sagari R Ramdas said. 

"He came to stay with me here in Hyderabad about nine months ago because he was not keeping good health," she told PTI. 

The funeral will be held in Hyderabad on March 16, she said. Admiral Ramdas is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters. 

On November 30, 1990, he had taken over as the 13th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and retired in 1993. -- PTI
