RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO
March 15, 2024  08:46
image
Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yediyurappa faces a first information report (FIR) under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly assaulting a minor girl.

As per the FIR the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru and the FIR was filed by a police station in Bengaluru.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against Yediyurappa.

The FIR alleges that the victim was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2.

The victim had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her.

The FIR claims that the senior BJP leader allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her inside a room.

When the victim ran out of the room, she complained to her mother about the alleged assault.

Based on the mother's complaint, the senior BJP leader was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim alleged in the FIR that she was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help related to an incident in which she was raped by others.

So far no response has come from Yediyurappa or his family on the allegations. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Advance Tax Deadline Today: Who Should Pay?
Advance Tax Deadline Today: Who Should Pay?

Everyone (with some exceptions) whose estimated tax liability is Rs 10,000 or more in a financial year must pay advance tax.

'Congress is far away from the sentiments of people'
'Congress is far away from the sentiments of people'

'The people of Gujarat understood this a long time ago and has since been rejecting the party and its programmes.'

One nation, one poll: Top 10 recommendations of Kovind panel
One nation, one poll: Top 10 recommendations of Kovind panel

The government must develop a legally tenable mechanism in order to restore the cycle of simultaneous elections.

Left breaks ranks with Cong in Bengal, names candidates for 16 LS seats
Left breaks ranks with Cong in Bengal, names candidates for 16 LS seats

Announcing the first list of candidates, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that of the 16 names announced, 14 are new, of whom three are women.

Mamata has a fall, hurts her forehead, rushed to hospital
Mamata has a fall, hurts her forehead, rushed to hospital

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances