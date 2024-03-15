Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO

Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yediyurappa faces a first information report (FIR) under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).





The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly assaulting a minor girl.





As per the FIR the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru and the FIR was filed by a police station in Bengaluru.





Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against Yediyurappa.





The FIR alleges that the victim was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2.





The victim had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her.





The FIR claims that the senior BJP leader allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her inside a room.





When the victim ran out of the room, she complained to her mother about the alleged assault.





Based on the mother's complaint, the senior BJP leader was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.





The victim alleged in the FIR that she was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help related to an incident in which she was raped by others.





So far no response has come from Yediyurappa or his family on the allegations. -- ANI