Excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad





Agency officials raided the premises of the leader in Hyderabad Friday morning and later arrested her. Sources said the BRS leader was arrested and is being taken to Delhi.





BRS leader and former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy claimed that Kavitha was arrested and being taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm.





He alleged that the move was "pre-planned" and said they would protest against it.





BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister Harish Rao and a large number of party workers gathered at Kavitha's residence and raised slogans. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad and is bringing her to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, agency sources said.