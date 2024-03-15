RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad
March 15, 2024  19:19
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad and is bringing her to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, agency sources said. 

Agency officials raided the premises of the leader in Hyderabad Friday morning and later arrested her. Sources said the BRS leader was arrested and is being taken to Delhi. 

BRS leader and former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy claimed that Kavitha was arrested and being taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm. 

He alleged that the move was "pre-planned" and said they would protest against it. 

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister Harish Rao and a large number of party workers gathered at Kavitha's residence and raised slogans. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's exports rise 11.9% in Feb, highest in 11 months
India's exports rise 11.9% in Feb, highest in 11 months

India recorded the highest monthly exports during the fiscal in February, registering an 11.9 per cent growth to $41.4 billion, mainly driven by increased shipments of engineering goods, electronic items and pharma products. The trade...

Everytime I talk about wanting to win the IPL and nothing changes...but this time: Ponting
Everytime I talk about wanting to win the IPL and nothing changes...but this time: Ponting

With the clock ticking down for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals have started putting in the yards under the watchful eye of head coach Ricky Ponting.

'Kohli has another four-five years of IPL left in him'
'Kohli has another four-five years of IPL left in him'

While the move resulted in Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer losing out on their annual BCCI contract, Badrinath lauded the BCCI.

Champions Trophy: Will ICC force India to play in Pakistan?
Champions Trophy: Will ICC force India to play in Pakistan?

A 'hybrid model' to host next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan remains an option as India's participation cannot be decided by the ICC if there is a government policy against it, a source in the governing body's all-powerful executive...

Sizzling Pataka Styles
Sizzling Pataka Styles

They will bring out the sexy diva in you!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances