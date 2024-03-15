RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Electoral bonds India's biggest scam: Raut
March 15, 2024  12:30
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the BJP of being a core beneficiary of the electoral bonds purchased by the gaming and gambling companies.

Raut alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party of being involved in the "biggest scam in the country".

According to Raut, the scheme involves gaming and gambling companies purchasing electoral bonds and channeling the funds directly into the bank accounts of the BJP.

"The gaming and gambling corporation buys electoral bonds which are then deposited into the ruling party's bank account. Megha engineering secures numerous contracts and in return of the favour purchases lakhs of electoral bonds, funnelling the funds to the BJP's bank account. There are many such companies for which the money has been bought in the electoral bonds and transferred to the political parties. This is the biggest scam in the country," Raut said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha suggested a connection between the recent ED raids on companies and their subsequent purchase of the bonds.

"People are just witnessing it today, everybody knew about it already...ED carries out a raid and just after a few hours, electoral bonds are bought. One must look at this correlation," Manoj Jha said.

Expressing concern over the case, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal asserted that the issue of electoral bonds would not be investigated by any probe agencies.

"ED and CBI are sleeping right now. If this thing happens against the Opposition they would have taken action. They have taken an overdose of sleeping pills. You must remember because I don't, that someone (referring to PM Modi) said 'na khaunga na khane dunga'. What happened to that? Someone (PM Modi) said that they would bring black money from the Swiss bank and transfer Rs 15 lakh each to people's accounts, but it seems like they have transferred that money to their accounts. 

"In my opinion, this will not be investigated by any probe agencies. Now the responsibility is on the Court to determine what will they do and what action they will take," Sibal said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: 'CSK is a team that values family culture'
IPL 2024: 'CSK is a team that values family culture'

'I am excited to join CSK again.'

The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week
The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week

They definitely need a ramp of their own.

Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act, 2 videos emerge
Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act, 2 videos emerge

Police sources said the girl's mother had, in the past, lodged over 50 complaints against various people including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, and his staff, for allegedly manhandling her and abusing her.

Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket
Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade on Friday said he will retire from first-class cricket after the upcoming Sheffield Shield final, but will remain available for selection in white-ball formats.

IPL: Aussie batting sensation Fraser-McGurk joins Delhi Capitals
IPL: Aussie batting sensation Fraser-McGurk joins Delhi Capitals

He replaces South African pacer Lungisani Ngidi, who was ruled out of IPL 2024 with injury.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances