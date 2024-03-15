Congress calls for SIT on electoral bonds





Addressing a press conference on Friday, Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the issue of electoral bonds would not be investigated by any probe agencies.





"ED and CBI are sleeping right now. If this thing happens against the Opposition they would have taken action. They have taken an overdose of sleeping pills. You must remember because I don't, that someone (referring to PM Modi) said 'na khaoga na khane dunga'. What happened to that? Someone (PM Modi) said that they would bring black money from the Swiss bank and transfer Rs 15 lakh each to people's accounts, but it seems like they have transferred that money to their accounts. In my opinion, this will not be investigated by any probe agencies. Now the responsibility is on the Court to determine what will they do and what action they will take," Sibal said.





He further said that the two major scams that have taken place in the country, are demonetization and another scam is of electoral bonds.





"Like the court done in the 2G case, where an SIT was made, in this case also an SIT should be constituted to probe the matter. We have to see how the law will see it now... It should also be found out who donated to the PM-CARES. It's a matter of investigation which party got how many funds," he added.

A day after the Election Commission published the electoral bonds data shared by the State Bank of India, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said that the court should constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.