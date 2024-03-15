RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Concern over Big B's health, no info from his office, hospital
March 15, 2024  19:55
Social media platforms were flooded on Friday with worried fans enquiring about Amitabh Bachchan's health after several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery. 

There was no confirmation from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where the 81-year-old star was reported to have been admitted early Friday and then discharged or from his office. 

As speculation swirled, different sources had different stories to tell various media outlets about Bachchan's health. 

Though the reports could not be independently verified, #Amitabh Bachchan and #Kokilaben Hospital were top trends on X for much of the day. 

The reports started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben hospital for a routine check. 

Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty -- a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels -- to remove a blockage in his leg. 

And there were some who reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery. 

That the superstar had posted a cryptic message on X at noon on Friday added to the mystery. 

"T 4950 -- in gratitude ever," he said. 

An hour later, he put out a promotional video on son Abhishek's 'Majhi Mumbai' team for the Street Premier League. -- PTI
