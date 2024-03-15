RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP took money from gambling firms: Gehlot
March 15, 2024  15:28
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked the BJP alleging that its loot was exposed to the people of the country with the publishing of the electoral bonds data and called the ED the "extortion" wing of the ruling party. 

 He claimed that BJP took donations from companies involved in betting and gambling. Gehlot's comments came a day after the Election Commission made the electoral bond figures public. 

 "After the electoral bond data became public, the loot committed by the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to the fore in front of the country," Gehlot, in a statement on X, said. 

 "From the information about electoral bonds, it seems that ED has become the extortion department of BJP. The companies which were raided by the central agencies were the ones which donated electoral bonds to BJP and the ongoing action against them was stopped," he added.

 The Congress leader said his party was always against the scheme and called it the biggest scam in the country. He called BJP was the most corrupt party in the country for having institutionalised corruption.
