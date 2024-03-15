BJP took money from gambling firms: Gehlot





He claimed that BJP took donations from companies involved in betting and gambling. Gehlot's comments came a day after the Election Commission made the electoral bond figures public.





"After the electoral bond data became public, the loot committed by the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to the fore in front of the country," Gehlot, in a statement on X, said.





"From the information about electoral bonds, it seems that ED has become the extortion department of BJP. The companies which were raided by the central agencies were the ones which donated electoral bonds to BJP and the ongoing action against them was stopped," he added.





The Congress leader said his party was always against the scheme and called it the biggest scam in the country. He called BJP was the most corrupt party in the country for having institutionalised corruption.

