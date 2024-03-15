RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ambedkar skips MVA meeting on Maha tickets
March 15, 2024  22:47
Prakash Ambedkar (left) with Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Prakash Ambedkar (left) with Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Friday met leaders of the allies Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in Mumbai to finalise seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. 

Representatives of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, however, were not present at the meeting, having participated in the talks earlier. 

State Congress chief Nana Patole, senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, and Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attended the meeting, sources said. 

The Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP make up the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. 

With the Election Commission set to announce the Lok Sabha elections schedule on Saturday, the BJP has declared candidates for 20 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, while its discussions for seat-sharing with its allies NCP and Shiv Sena are underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'PM Modi wants BJP leaders with no spine'
'PM Modi wants BJP leaders with no spine'

'He only promotes those leaders who will never show any resistance to him in future.'

Mamata fell after being 'pushed from behind'? Doctor clarifies
Mamata fell after being 'pushed from behind'? Doctor clarifies

A day after stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a fall at her Kalighat residence 'due to some push from behind' leading to injuries on forehead and nose, state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on...

Excise policy: ED arrests BRS leader Kavitha after raid; taken to Delhi
Excise policy: ED arrests BRS leader Kavitha after raid; taken to Delhi

BRS leader and former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy claimed that Kavitha was taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm.

Important information for Paytm app users
Important information for Paytm app users

Paytm app users will continue to use all services like mobile and DTH recharges except for Paytm Payments Bank's offerings including wallet funds, Fastag and bank accounts, according to the company hit by RBI restrictions. Paytm...

EC to announce Lok Sabha poll dates tomorrow
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll dates tomorrow

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances