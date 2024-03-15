RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AICC leaders meet MVA allies to seal seat-sharing
March 15, 2024  22:39
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Friday met leaders of the allies Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in Mumbai to finalise seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. 

Representatives of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, however, were not present at the meeting, having participated in the talks earlier. 

State Congress chief Nana Patole, senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, and Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attended the meeting, sources said. 

The Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP make up the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. 

With the Election Commission set to announce the Lok Sabha elections schedule on Saturday, the BJP has declared candidates for 20 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, while its discussions for seat-sharing with its allies NCP and Shiv Sena are underway. -- PTI
