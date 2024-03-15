20 killed while waiting in queue for food in Gaza





Mohammad Ghraib, a doctor at the emergency unit at Al Shifa Hospital, said the death toll is expected to rise as casualties are still being shifted to the hospital, the report stated.





Earlier, a witness on the spot said dozens of people died, with videos purportedly showing tens of bodies lying at the scene, according to a CNN report.





The Palestinian health ministry described the incident as "a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting a gathering of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid to satisfy their thirst at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza."





According to eyewitnesses, the area was struck by what sounded like artillery fire or a tank.





In a statement on Thursday, Gaza Civil Defense Spokesman Mahmoud Basal accused Israel of being responsible for the attack, CNN reported. "The Israeli occupation forces are still practising the policy of killing innocent citizens waiting for relief aid as a result of the famine occurring in the northern Gaza Strip," CNN quoted Mahmoud Basal as saying. -- ANI

