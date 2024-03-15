RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
20 killed while waiting in queue for food in Gaza
March 15, 2024  09:27
image
At least 20 people were killed and 155 injured in shelling on Thursday while they were awaiting food aid in Gaza, CNN reported citing the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave. 

 Mohammad Ghraib, a doctor at the emergency unit at Al Shifa Hospital, said the death toll is expected to rise as casualties are still being shifted to the hospital, the report stated. 

 Earlier, a witness on the spot said dozens of people died, with videos purportedly showing tens of bodies lying at the scene, according to a CNN report. 

 The Palestinian health ministry described the incident as "a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting a gathering of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid to satisfy their thirst at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza."

 According to eyewitnesses, the area was struck by what sounded like artillery fire or a tank. 

 In a statement on Thursday, Gaza Civil Defense Spokesman Mahmoud Basal accused Israel of being responsible for the attack, CNN reported. "The Israeli occupation forces are still practising the policy of killing innocent citizens waiting for relief aid as a result of the famine occurring in the northern Gaza Strip," CNN quoted Mahmoud Basal as saying. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Concerned' US to closely monitor implementation of CAA
'Concerned' US to closely monitor implementation of CAA

The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.

Electoral bonds: Who is lottery king Santiago Martin?
Electoral bonds: Who is lottery king Santiago Martin?

Future Gaming and Hotel Services whose director is the lottery magnate Santiago Martin is the top purchaser of electoral bonds having purchased bonds worth Rs 1,368, according to data uploaded by the Election Commission of India on its...

Romance, Comedy, Mystery: Wide Variety On OTT
Romance, Comedy, Mystery: Wide Variety On OTT

Mystery, horror, biopics, documentaries, fantasy, romance, comedy, coming-of-age, pick the genre you like from the wide variety on OTT this week.

'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'
'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'

'They have since only tried to improve systems. Also, with regulatory guidance from time to time, we are in a position to assess a situation and react in time.'

A Day In Malaika's Life
A Day In Malaika's Life

Malaika Arora spent a day in London and she shares pictures of what her last 24 hours looked like.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances