RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 Bangladeshi dacoits held in Delhi after shootout
March 15, 2024  21:43
File image
File image
A dreaded criminal of Bangladeshi origin and one of his associates were arrested following a shootout in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Friday, the police said. 

Miraj alias Mehraj, 35, received a bullet injury in his leg while Shahid, 40, was overpowered by a team of the Delhi police's Crime Branch from a spot near Dhulsiras village in the early hours, they said. 

A police officer said Miraj, a native of Bangladesh, was involved in a dacoity in a house in the Ashok Vihar area. 

He had decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore by holding the family members on gunpoint in May 2023, the officer added. 

"Miraj was previously involved in five cases of dacoity and the Arms Act," the officer said, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital. 

The police said the duo were also involved in a similar robbery in east Delhi's Preet Vihar on March 13, where they barged into a house and held captive the family members on gunpoint before fleeing away with Rs 5 lakh cash, expensive watches and jewellery worth in lakhs. 

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said Miraj and his associates used to recce an area before targeting a house. 

"They would often enter the house when the family was asleep during the wee hours," Bhatia said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's forex kitty jumps $10.47 bn to $636.09 bn
India's forex kitty jumps $10.47 bn to $636.09 bn

India's forex kitty jumped by $10.47 billion to $636.09 billion for the week ended March 8, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $6.55 billion to $625.63 billion. In October...

Electoral bonds: SBI gets SC notice for not disclosing bond numbers
Electoral bonds: SBI gets SC notice for not disclosing bond numbers

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which was hearing an application filed by the Election Commission (EC) seeking a modification of the operative portion of its March 11 order in the electoral bonds...

Jolt to TN as HC nod for Modi's Coimbatore roadshow on Mar 18
Jolt to TN as HC nod for Modi's Coimbatore roadshow on Mar 18

Setting aside the order of the assistant commissioner of police, the judge directed the officer to grant the permission and provide necessary police protection, besides imposing reasonable conditions.

Air India sacks over 180 non-flying staff
Air India sacks over 180 non-flying staff

Air India has laid off more than 180 non-flying staff in recent weeks, sources said while the airline maintained that the affected people were not able to utilise the voluntary retirement schemes and reskilling opportunities. The...

Repeated racist abuse of Vinicius makes Real Madrid see red
Repeated racist abuse of Vinicius makes Real Madrid see red

On Thursday, Vinicius called on UEFA, Europe's soccer governing body, to punish Atletico for alleged racist chanting ahead of their team's Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances