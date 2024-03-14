RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wholesale inflation dips marginally to 0.2% in Feb
March 14, 2024  15:36
KBK Infographics
Wholesale inflation rate declined marginally to 0.2 per cent in February compared to 0.27 per cent in the preceding month despite a slight uptick in the food basket. 

 The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent. The inflation in February 2023 was 3.85 per cent. 

 "The annual rate of inflation based on all India WPI number is 0.20 per cent (provisional) for the month of February 2024 (over February 2023)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Food inflation moved up marginally to 6.95 per cent in February from 6.85 per cent in January, data showed. -- PTI
