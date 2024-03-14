RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN ex-minister Ponmudy reinstated as MLA
March 14, 2024  00:54
Senior DMK leader K Ponmudy (second from left)
Senior DMK leader K Ponmudy was on Wednesday reinstated as a legislator with the authorities revoking a notification that declared his Tirukoyilur assembly constituency vacant. 

Following Ponmudy's conviction on 19 December 2023 by the Madras high court in a disproportionate assets case, the Tamil Nadu assembly secretariat declared his constituency as 'deemed to have become vacant' from the date of his conviction. 

From May 2021, when the DMK assumed power, Ponmudy had served as the higher education minister till his disqualification following conviction in the assets case. 

The TN assembly secretariat declared Tirukoyilur vacant by way of a notification issued on 5 March 2024. 

The assembly secretariat issued a fresh notification dated 13 March to rescind the notification of 5 March. 

According to the new notification, an interim order of the Supreme Court dated 11 March 2024 suspended Ponmudy's conviction and following that, the assembly secretariat on Wednesday revoked the earlier notification that declared the former minister's constituency vacant. -- PTI
