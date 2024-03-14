RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh's CBI custody extended by 8 days
March 14, 2024  23:30
Shajahan Sheikh/File image
Shajahan Sheikh/File image
A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday extended the CBI custody of Sandeshkhali strongman Shajahan Sheikh by eight days. 

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. 

He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5. 

The state CID took over the investigation into the allegations against him. 

He was later handed to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta high court. 

On March 10, the court sent him to CBI custody for four days. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab at CSK
Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab at CSK

'I will play under him again and I have played under him before, so I will try to learn a lot of things and how he gets performance out of players.'

Olympic gold on mind, confident India work on shortcomings
Olympic gold on mind, confident India work on shortcomings

Renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be a part of the support staff of the country's men's hockey team in Paris.

Haryana challenges HC order on farmer's death in SC
Haryana challenges HC order on farmer's death in SC

The state government filed the special leave petition in the top court on March 11 against the high court's decision.

All England C'ships: Lakshya enters quarters; Sindhu ousted
All England C'ships: Lakshya enters quarters; Sindhu ousted

While Sindhu struggled to get winners, Young kept varying the pace and sending everything back.

Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?
Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?

These are the top buyers of the scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances