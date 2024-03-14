RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suspended Cong MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP, praises Modi's leadership
March 14, 2024  18:16
Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader Preneet Kaur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years. 

Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab's Patiala and a former Union minister, was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February last year soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP, quitting the grand old party. 

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Congress' Punjab unit, had sent a complaint to the party high command, accusing Kaur of indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP. 

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party headquarters in Delhi, Kaur expressed her happiness over joining the party. She also thanked Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and the "entire BJP family" for giving her an opportunity to work with the party. 

Praising Modi's leadership, Kaur said she decided to join the BJP looking at his policies and the work done by his government in the last 10 years. 

"I am fully confident that our children's future and our country will remain secure under his (Modi's) leadership and policies," she told reporters. -- PTI
