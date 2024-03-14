RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sudha Murty takes oath as RS MP
March 14, 2024  14:00
image
Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband N R Narayana Murty. 

 Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion. 

 Murty, 73, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the author of several books, mostly for children, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day last Friday.
