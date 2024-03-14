Prisoners attack jail staff in Punjab, tear gas fired





Five policemen including station house officer of Dhariwal police station Mandeep Singh Salgotra, and some inmates were injured, said officials.





Earlier, it was said that a clash broke out between the two groups of inmates in the prison.





Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has asked the sub-divisional magistrate to probe the incident.





The prisoners were reportedly upset over the conduct of the lower staff of the jail, not getting proper medical treatment due to overcrowding of some barracks, and stringent restrictions by the jail staff.





After the inmates indulged in vandalism, the Gurdaspur police requisitioned the services of police personnel from neighbouring areas like Pathankot and Batala to bring the situation under control, said officials.





The prisoners also pelted stones at the police personnel, they said. -- PTI

