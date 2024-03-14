RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Paytm gets NPCI nod to become third-party UPI app
March 14, 2024  19:51
File image
File image
The National Payments Corporation of India has on Thursday approved One97 Communications Limited, which operates popular fintech company Paytm, to participate in UPI as a third-party application provider under the multi-bank model. 

Four banks (Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, YES Bank) shall act as PSP (Payment System Provider) banks to OCL, as per an NPCI release. 

"YES Bank shall also be acting as merchant acquiring bank for existing and new UPI merchants for OCL. "@Paytm" handle shall be redirected to YES Bank," NPCI said in the release. 

This arrangement will enable existing users and merchants to continue to do UPI transactions and AutoPay mandates seamlessly and uninterruptedly. 

"OCL has been advised to complete migration for all existing handles and mandates, wherever required, to new PSP banks at the earliest," NPCI said. 

National Payments Corporation of India was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Corporate electoral bond donors' names shouldn't be disclosed'
'Corporate electoral bond donors' names shouldn't be disclosed'

'Corporates who donated to political parties were guaranteed by the electoral bond scheme that their names and to who they were donating funds will be not disclosed.'

Gujarat school asks Class X students to remove hijab before exam
Gujarat school asks Class X students to remove hijab before exam

Following the allegation, the state education department on Thursday ordered the removal of the exam centre administrator, Ilaben Suratiya, who is also the principal of that school.

Kovind's report moots simultaneous LS, assembly polls as first step
Kovind's report moots simultaneous LS, assembly polls as first step

A high-level committee on Thursday recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Ex-bureaucrat who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as new EC
Ex-bureaucrat who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as new EC

Addressing reporters at his residence soon after the meeting ended, Chowdhury said six names came up before the panel for the selection of the two ECs and the names of Sandhu and Kumar were finalised by a majority of members of the...

When Neha Dhupia Makes A Statement...
When Neha Dhupia Makes A Statement...

Scroll through the photographs to see who the date was!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances