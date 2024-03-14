RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No need to be scared of CAA: Amit Shah
March 14, 2024  10:20
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured persecuted refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to have faith in the Narendra Modi government and said that under the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), everyone will be given equal rights as they will now become citizens of India.

"There are a lot of people, there is no count as of now. Due to the wrong campaign going on, many people will hesitate to file an application. I want to assure everyone to apply here and have faith in the Narendra Modi government that you will be given citizenship with retrospective effect. This law is accepting you as a refugee. If you have entered India illegally, there will be no criminal case against you... There is no need for anyone to get scared. Everyone will be given equal rights as they will become the citizens of India," Amit Shah said in an interview with ANI on being asked about the number of people getting citizenship after CAA.

The Home Minister said there is no need for any section or any person to fear because there is no provision in CAA to take away anyone's citizenship.

"CAA is only to give rights to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan..."

Answering a query, he said those who get citizenship under CAA will be added to the citizenship list like every common citizen of India. 

"They will have as many rights as you or I have. They can contest elections and become MP, MLA, CM and Ministers."

"All those people who have entered India between 15th August 1947 and 31st December 2014 are welcome here. As per my knowledge, there are 85 per cent people who have relevant documents. We will find a solution for those who don't have the documents. Even Muslims have the right to apply for citizenship in India under the rules of the Constitution," he added.

The Home Minister assured the minorities that there was no case for their rights to be taken away by the implementation of the CAA.

"I have spoken on CAA at least 41 times on different platforms and spoken on it in detail that the minorities of the country need not be afraid because it has no provision to take back the rights of any citizen. The CAA aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014, and through this law, their sufferings can be ended," he added.

The Home Minister was critical of opposition leaders like AIMIM's Asaddudin Owaisi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for claiming that the CAA was anti-Muslim.

"You cannot see this law in isolation. On August 15, 1947, our country was partitioned. Our country was partitioned into three parts; this is the background. Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP were always against the Partition. We never wanted that country to be partitioned based on religion," he said.

"So when the country was partitioned on the basis of religion, minorities faced persecution, they were being converted, women in the minority section were being tortured and came to India. They came to our refuge; don't they have a right to get our citizenship? 

"Even Congress leaders during the partition in their speeches said that those minorities should stay wherever they are due to the widespread bloodshed and they will be welcomed later in our country. Now they started doing vote bank politics and due to appeasement," Shah added.

The Home Minister said that it was the moral duty of the government to ensure the rights of those who were persecuted.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant
RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant

Paramount Global has agreed to sell its 13 per cent stake in its Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 crore, the Indian firm said on Thursday. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance said it has signed a binding agreement...

Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said a resolution will be passed at the...

Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya
Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya

And has the perfect girl-next-door vibe.

What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?
What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh chose to dedicate his show to Jaipur's vibrant culture and his love for the sport of polo.

Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida

Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances