MP cop shoots self dead inside police station, relatives allege harassment





A relative of the deceased claimed he was under depression after being harassed by a senior officer.





Vivek Sharma pumped a bullet in his head at Indergarh police station at around 8 am.





His colleagues rushed him to a nearby health facility where doctors declared him dead, Datia Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra told PTI.





"I am overseeing the probe into the case. This incident is very saddening for our department. What prompted the constable to take the extreme step would be known soon," he added.





Sharma's father-in-law alleged the deceased was harassed by a senior officer at the police station.





"Vivek was posted at the bus stand outpost from where he was shifted to the police station recently after which he slipped into depression," he told reporters. -- PTI

A 31-year-old constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Thursday, an official said.