Meitei, Kuki MLAs have met twice, peace soon: CM





Speaking at a programme here, Singh emphasised the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and political engagements.





He mentioned that legislators from both the communities have met twice, indicating progress in the peace process.





"Valley MLAs have met Kuki legislators twice. A team consisting of the chairman of the hill areas committee has also been meeting both Kuki and Naga civil societies. I hope peace will return soon," he said.





Singh acknowledged the unfortunate loss of innocent lives since violence broke out in the state on May 3 last, but expressed optimism about achieving peace.





He said deployment of state security forces in vulnerable areas has helped reduce violence.





Singh also noted that displaced persons from various areas have started returning to their homes.





"Deployment of state security forces in almost all vulnerable areas is almost done. With God's grace, news of violence has subsided and displaced persons of Phoubakchao, Dolaithabi, Sugnu and Serou have started returning to their native places," he said. -- PTI

