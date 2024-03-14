RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Meitei, Kuki MLAs have met twice, peace soon: CM
March 14, 2024  18:03
File image
File image
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said talks have been initiated to resolve the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. 

Speaking at a programme here, Singh emphasised the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and political engagements. 

He mentioned that legislators from both the communities have met twice, indicating progress in the peace process. 

"Valley MLAs have met Kuki legislators twice. A team consisting of the chairman of the hill areas committee has also been meeting both Kuki and Naga civil societies. I hope peace will return soon," he said. 

Singh acknowledged the unfortunate loss of innocent lives since violence broke out in the state on May 3 last, but expressed optimism about achieving peace. 

He said deployment of state security forces in vulnerable areas has helped reduce violence. 

Singh also noted that displaced persons from various areas have started returning to their homes. 

"Deployment of state security forces in almost all vulnerable areas is almost done. With God's grace, news of violence has subsided and displaced persons of Phoubakchao, Dolaithabi, Sugnu and Serou have started returning to their native places," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rishabh Pant's bat swing remains 'vintage': Amre after Capitals first training session
Rishabh Pant's bat swing remains 'vintage': Amre after Capitals first training session

Rishabh Pant's bat swing remains "vintage" and his batting in Delhi Capitals' pre-season camp doesn't indicate that he has been away from the game for 14 months, said the team's assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Bengaluru's water crisis: India Inc adopt innovative methods
Bengaluru's water crisis: India Inc adopt innovative methods

From installing water-saving aerators on taps to using cans for washing hands and dishes, Bengaluru is adopting diverse strategies to tide over the water crisis. While several citizens have taken to social media to urge Karnataka Chief...

I'm the lowest scorer for my team, but the happiest to lift the trophy: Rahane
I'm the lowest scorer for my team, but the happiest to lift the trophy: Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane might have endured a wretched run with the willow but he was the "happiest man" at the Wankhede on Thursday, having led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Bharat Shakti a message to adversaries about India's combat potential
Bharat Shakti a message to adversaries about India's combat potential

The synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities during 'Bharat Shakti' is a "testimony to its commitment towards modernisation through indigenisation," the sources said.

All England Championships: Erratic Sindhu knocked out in 2nd round
All England Championships: Erratic Sindhu knocked out in 2nd round

While Sindhu struggled to get winners, Young kept varying the pace and sending everything back.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances