Maratha quota: Shinde committee gets extension till April 30
March 14, 2024  01:06
image
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave the Sandeep Shinde committee, set up last year to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community, an extension till April 30. 

The committee was set up on September 7, 2023. 

In response to quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates (so that they can avail of OBC quota), the government had said those Marathas who can produce old records where they or their ancestors are identified as Kunbi-Maratha shall be issued such certificates. -- PTI
