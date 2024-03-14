RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man booked for trying to send 500g of opium to New Zealand via courier
March 14, 2024  23:58
Representational image
A man from Punjab was booked for allegedly attempting to transport over 500 grams of opium to New Zealand via courier, police here said on Thursday. 

Opium packets weighing 589 grams were found hidden in boxes containing cosmetic products and clothes, Gurugram Police said. 

The state Narcotics Control Bureau received information on Wednesday about a parcel allegedly containing illegal drugs which was to be sent to New Zealand. 

Virendra Singh, security investigation officer of the courier company in Udyog Vihar area, grew suspicious about the parcel during routine scanning formalities, the police said. 

According to the complaint filed by ASI Sandeep Kumar of Haryana SNCB, the parcel was opened and checked in front of Virendra Gupta, additional excise and taxation officer. 

Opium packets weighing 589 grams were found hidden in boxes containing cosmetic products and clothes, ASI Singh said in his complaint.    

"On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Mandeep Singh, a resident of Karhali village in Patiala district in Punjab, had sent this parcel. It was to be sent to Kuldeep Singh in South Street Papakura, New Zealand," Singh said. -- PTI
