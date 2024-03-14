RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury
March 14, 2024  20:49
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered injuries on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said.

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

According to sources, she was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.
