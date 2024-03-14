Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury





"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.





According to sources, she was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.





The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered injuries on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said.