LS polls: AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Punjab, fields 5 ministers
March 14, 2024  18:32
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding five Cabinet ministers. 

The state's ruling party also named a former Congress MLA and a Punjabi actor as its candidates for the polls expected to be held April-May. 

The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls on its own in Punjab, which sends 13 members to the Lower House of Parliament. 

"The Aam Aadmi Party proudly presents its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Punjab," said the party in a post on X. 

According to the list released by the party, NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, sports minister and two-time MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and health minister Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala. 

AAP's sitting MP from Jalandhar Sushil Rinku has again been fielded from the same seat. 

The party has named ex-Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana Gurpreet Singh GP from the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. 

He had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP recently. -- PTI
