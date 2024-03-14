Kovind Panel nod for LS, state simultaneous polls





The panel says that simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in the 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in 2nd step. In case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh polls can be held for remainder of five-year term.





For first simultaneous polls, tenure of all state assemblies can be for period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections, the panel says.

A high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.