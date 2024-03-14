RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kovind Panel gives '1 nation, 1 poll' report to Prez
March 14, 2024  11:49
Former president Ram Nath Kovind
The Ram Nath Kovind panel on 'one nation, one poll' submits its report to President Droupadi Murmu. 

The high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country. 

 The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said. 

 The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

