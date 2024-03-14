RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal moves court challenging excise summons
March 14, 2024  10:59
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a sessions court here challenging the summons issued to him by a lower court on two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate for evading its summons in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. 

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal is likely to hear Kejriwal's applications later in the day. Kejriwal moved the sessions court against orders passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra, who has directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed two complaints before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summons issued to him in the case. 

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summons number four to eight sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said. 

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summons issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. 

The court of ACMM Malhotra has listed the matter (regarding summons number one to three) for hearing on March 16 along with the other complaint. Kejriwal has till date skipped eight summons issued by the agency, the ED said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant
RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant

Paramount Global has agreed to sell its 13 per cent stake in its Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 crore, the Indian firm said on Thursday. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance said it has signed a binding agreement...

Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said a resolution will be passed at the...

Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya
Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya

And has the perfect girl-next-door vibe.

What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?
What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh chose to dedicate his show to Jaipur's vibrant culture and his love for the sport of polo.

Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida

Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances