Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram constituency
March 14, 2024  23:51
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that he will contest the forthcoming legislative assembly election from Pithapuram constituency. 

He said he would like to contest for an MLA seat, rather than for the Lok Sabha, although he had received both suggestions from his supporters. 

"Some people have asked me to contest for an MP seat in the forthcoming polls, and a few more wished for me to go to the assembly as an MLA. But I want to contest for an MLA seat. I will contest from Pithapuram," Kalyan said, addressing a party meeting. 

As many people have suggested that Kalyan contest the Lok Sabha election as well, he said he would take a decision on that later. 

He recalled that his supporters asked him to contest from Pithapuram in 2014 as well but he did not. -- PTI
