RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
March 14, 2024  09:37
Venkataramana Pittala was set to graduate. Pic: GoFundMe
Venkataramana Pittala was set to graduate. Pic: GoFundMe
A 27-year-old Indian student died after his watercraft collided with another in the US state of Florida, according to media reports. Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). 

 Pittala was a graduate student at Indiana University Purdue University in Indianapolis set to graduate in May, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to send his mortal remains back to his family in Telangana. Personal watercraft are tandem boats often referred to as Jet Skis, the name of a popular model manufactured by Kawasaki. 

 It is unclear if anyone else was injured, the Miami Herald newspaper reported. The teen was listed as uninjured in the FWC report. It lists arrests as pending", the Keys Weekly reported.

 The FWC released an incident report on Monday with the names of the two people involved but no details on what transpired. "This is a two vessel (PWC) accident resulting in one fatality," the report states. 

The vessels collided with each other. According to FWC, 14 is the minimum age to operate a personal watercraft in Florida. The report doesn't state whether authorities have determined fault. Both personal watercraft were rented, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Lamborghini theory of India's consumption patterns
The Lamborghini theory of India's consumption patterns

Lamborghini has sold 10,112 cars worldwide -- so India's 100 is certainly a big deal for them. But how big a deal is it for us to peg our consumption theories around, asks Rama Bijapurkar.

Heartbreak for Inter! Oblak heroics send Atletico to CL quarters
Heartbreak for Inter! Oblak heroics send Atletico to CL quarters

Atletico Madrid needed a penalty shootout to edge past Inter Milan and reach the Champions league quarter-finals after a dramatic last-16 clash ended 2-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

BJP replaces 25 sitting MPs in second Lok Sabha list
BJP replaces 25 sitting MPs in second Lok Sabha list

The Bharatiya Janata Party replaced at least 25 sitting MPs with new faces as the party released its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

A 10-Point Wishlist For Modi's Third Term
A 10-Point Wishlist For Modi's Third Term

If Modi wants to leave a real legacy, breaking India's strategic triangulation would be the real gift, notes Shekhar Gupta.

IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?
IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah flaunted their new jersey as Mumbai Indians launched their new kit for IPL 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances