RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt designates I4C as agency of MHA to notify unlawful activities in cyber world
March 14, 2024  22:09
File image
File image
The Centre has designated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as an agency of the MHA to notify, under the Information Technology Act-2000, law-enforcement agencies about unlawful activities in cyberspace. 

The I4C was set up by the MHA to provide a framework and eco-system for law-enforcement agencies in dealing with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. 

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 79 of the Information Technology Act 2000, Central Government being the appropriate government hereby designate the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), to be the agency of the ministry of home affairs to perform the functions under clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 79 of Information Technology Act, 2000 and to notify the instances of information, data or communication link residing in or connected to a computer resource controlled by the intermediary being used to commit the unlawful act," an official notification said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mamata has a fall, hurts her forehead, rushed to hospital
Mamata has a fall, hurts her forehead, rushed to hospital

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

Ex-bureaucrat who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as new EC
Ex-bureaucrat who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as new EC

Addressing reporters at his residence soon after the meeting ended, Chowdhury said six names came up before the panel for the selection of the two ECs and the names of Sandhu and Kumar were finalised by a majority of members of the...

Paytm can continue UPI transactions through 4 banks
Paytm can continue UPI transactions through 4 banks

The National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday granted approval to Paytm-owner One97 Communications Ltd to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State...

INLD to go solo in LS elections in Haryana: Abhay Chautala
INLD to go solo in LS elections in Haryana: Abhay Chautala

The Indian National Lok Dal will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala said on Thursday.

EC reveals electoral bond donors. Here are the names
EC reveals electoral bond donors. Here are the names

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances